Northern Light Health lights up meaningful holiday trees

You can purchase lights to honor loved ones.
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 10:51 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Health is giving special meaning to its seasonal lighting of holiday trees.

The tree outside Acadia Hospital in Bangor was lit Thursday in honor of those lost to mental illness and substance use disorder.

One week later, they’ll light a tree outside Lafayette Family Cancer Institute in Brewer to recognize those impacted by cancer.

There are no public gatherings this year due to COVID precautions, but the lightings are posted on Facebook.

You can purchase lights for either tree in remembrance of loved ones.

All proceeds support Northern Light’s care, specifically in their behavioral health and cancer care divisions.

