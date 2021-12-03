Advertisement

NH-based company fined for plastic debris spill in Maine bay

Cleanup underway as plastic waste washes ashore in Penobscot Bay
Cleanup underway as plastic waste washes ashore in Penobscot Bay
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEARSPORT, Maine (AP) - Maine environmental officials have signed off on a fine of $17,800 for an energy company for spilling plastic into Penobscot Bay.

The Maine Board of Environmental Protection approved the fine of Sprague Operating Resources on Wednesday.

The fine stems from debris that was on the way from Ireland to a Maine incinerator last year when it was dropped into the bay while being unloaded from a vessel.

Pamela Parker of the Maine Department of Environmental Protection’s water enforcement program told Maine Public the fine was reasonable because the plastic would impact the marine environment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
856 new coronavirus cases, 3 additional deaths in Maine
Caduceus
Unvaccinated people fill Maine’s ICUs
Several departments fight fire at Maine Turnpike Authority garage (Source: Mike Robison)
Fire destroys garage, plow trucks at Maine Turnpike facility
193 Maine schools experiencing coronavirus outbreaks according to the Maine DOE
193 Maine schools experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks, according to Maine DOE
Rebates doubled for high-efficiency heat pump installations

Latest News

FinestKind recently won awards for their trees at the Fryeburg Fair.
Governor Mills welcomes two local Christmas trees to the Blaine House
The Collins Center has a busy weekend planned.
Live, in person music returns to University of Maine
Maine State Police dealing with a barricaded subject in Dover-Foxcroft
NY man wants conviction tossed over pandemic-delayed trial