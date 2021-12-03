NH-based company fined for plastic debris spill in Maine bay

SEARSPORT, Maine (AP) - Maine environmental officials have signed off on a fine of $17,800 for an energy company for spilling plastic into Penobscot Bay.

The Maine Board of Environmental Protection approved the fine of Sprague Operating Resources on Wednesday.

The fine stems from debris that was on the way from Ireland to a Maine incinerator last year when it was dropped into the bay while being unloaded from a vessel.

Pamela Parker of the Maine Department of Environmental Protection’s water enforcement program told Maine Public the fine was reasonable because the plastic would impact the marine environment.

