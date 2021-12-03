Advertisement

More than 14,000 new doses of COVID vaccines administerered in Maine Thursday

10,173 booster shots given out Thursday, according to Maine CDC
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Latest coronavirus cases and vaccination rates in Maine according to CDC
Latest coronavirus cases and vaccination rates in Maine according to CDC(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - 14,469 new COVID vaccinations were given out in Maine Thursday, according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

Of those, 10,173 were booster shots.

68.41% of all Mainers are now fully vaccinated for COVID.

Meanwhile, there are 797 new cases of coronavirus in our state according to the latest data released by the Maine CDC.

Two more Mainers died with the virus- one resident each from Somerset and Knox counties.

County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases from Maine CDC
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases from Maine CDC(WABI TV)

109 new cases in Penobscot County. 108 in Kennebec County.

33 in Somerset, and 23 each in Hancock and Franklin counties.

The Maine CDC reports there are 324 COVID patients in the hospital.

104 are in intensive care.

53 are on ventilators.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
856 new coronavirus cases, 3 additional deaths in Maine
Caduceus
Unvaccinated people fill Maine’s ICUs
Rebates doubled for high-efficiency heat pump installations
Homeless encampment under I-395 overpass in Bangor.
Bangor clearing out homeless encampment under I-395 overpass
Several departments fight fire at Maine Turnpike Authority garage (Source: Mike Robison)
Several departments fight fire at Maine Turnpike Authority garage in Litchfield

Latest News

BPD offers tips for package safety
Bangor Police Department offers suggestions to keep packages safe this holiday season
The Collins Center has a busy weekend planned.
UMaine Symphonic Band kicks off weekend of performances at Collins Center
You can purchase lights to honor loved ones.
Northern Light Health lights up meaningful holiday trees
193 Maine schools experiencing coronavirus outbreaks according to the Maine DOE
193 Maine schools experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks, according to Maine DOE