More than 14,000 new doses of COVID vaccines administerered in Maine Thursday

Latest coronavirus cases and vaccination rates in Maine according to CDC (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - 14,469 new COVID vaccinations were given out in Maine Thursday, according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

Of those, 10,173 were booster shots.

68.41% of all Mainers are now fully vaccinated for COVID.

Meanwhile, there are 797 new cases of coronavirus in our state according to the latest data released by the Maine CDC.

Two more Mainers died with the virus- one resident each from Somerset and Knox counties.

County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases from Maine CDC (WABI TV)

109 new cases in Penobscot County. 108 in Kennebec County.

33 in Somerset, and 23 each in Hancock and Franklin counties.

The Maine CDC reports there are 324 COVID patients in the hospital.

104 are in intensive care.

53 are on ventilators.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.