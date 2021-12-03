Advertisement

Mark Cuban bought a town in Texas, just because

Mark Cuban told the Dallas Morning News he bought the town because a buddy needed to sell it.
Mark Cuban told the Dallas Morning News he bought the town because a buddy needed to sell it.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSTANG, Texas (CNN) – Billionaire Mark Cuban is now the owner of Mustang, Texas, which is located about 45 minutes south of Dallas.

Cuban told the Dallas Morning News he bought the town because a buddy needed to sell it.

It’s unclear how much the owner of the Dallas Mavericks paid for the 77 acres.

In 2017, Mustang was reportedly up for sale for $4 million.

Cuban didn’t say what he plans to do with the tiny town of 21 people.

Right now, there’s just a trailer park and Wispers Cabaret Strip Club. Though on Friday, the club’s name had been changed to “Mark Cubaret” on Google Maps.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
856 new coronavirus cases, 3 additional deaths in Maine
Caduceus
Unvaccinated people fill Maine’s ICUs
Several departments fight fire at Maine Turnpike Authority garage (Source: Mike Robison)
Fire destroys garage, plow trucks at Maine Turnpike facility
193 Maine schools experiencing coronavirus outbreaks according to the Maine DOE
193 Maine schools experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks, according to Maine DOE
Rebates doubled for high-efficiency heat pump installations

Latest News

A well wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.,...
Search on for 2 parents charged in Michigan school shooting
FinestKind recently won awards for their trees at the Fryeburg Fair.
Governor Mills welcomes two local Christmas trees to the Blaine House
The Collins Center has a busy weekend planned.
Live, in person music returns to University of Maine
President Joe Biden said on Friday his voice is hoarse because he got a cold from his grandson....
Biden says he caught a cold from young grandson