Maine State Police dealing with a barricaded subject in Dover-Foxcroft

By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - A portion of Route 15 in Dover-Foxcroft is currently shut down due to a standoff in the area.

Maine State Police have confirmed that the Tactical Team are dealing with a barricaded subject.

Please avoid the area if possible.

There is no further information at this time.

We will continue to keep you updated with the latest information as it becomes available.

