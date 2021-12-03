Local teacher teaming up with Three Rivers Kiwanis put on secondhand toy drive

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Christmas is less than a month away and now there’s a chance to help families in the Milo-Brownville area enjoy a holiday they might otherwise not have.

Local teacher Amanda West is once again teaming up with the Three Rivers Kiwanis to put on secondhand Christmas toy drive that doubles as a fundraiser.

Last year they collected $700.

That was enough to help 25 local families.

Here’s how it works - you drop off gently used toys on Saturday at the Kiwanis building.

On Sunday, you can go back, give a financial donation and pick up as many toys as you’d like.

The money all goes to a Secret Santa fund used to support area families.

This year a former Milo resident has already donated $5,000 in new toys for that program.

“We do a Secret Santa program here and she very nicely has donated all the money she makes to our program and we serve gifts and clothing and shoes and dinner,” said Three Rivers Kiwanis Secretary Nancy Harrigan.

“We actually go shopping for this stuff and you know make sure that kids have a nice Christmas and warm coats and boots besides,” said Three Rivers Kiwanis Treasurer Pauline Mullins.

“The need is tremendous here. This is a very low income area, jobs are few and far between, then throw in a pandemic. You know as a kid, I love the joy of Christmas. Now as an adult and as a mother, it’s one of the most stressful times of year. People shouldn’t have to worry about giving their kids something for Christmas and keeping the lights on and keeping their house warm,” said school teacher Amanda West.

To participate, bring your gently used toys to the Kiwanis this Saturday from 10 to 2.

