Live, in person music returns to University of Maine

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Following a year of doing things online, live music you can enjoy in person is back in Orono.

It’s a busy week at the University of Maine.

Their Opera Workshop performed Thursday night and Friday night at 7:30 at Minsky Recital Hall.

Saturday night, the School of Performing Arts will present the annual Yuletide Celebration.

Nearly 200 singers are expected to take part along with the traditional musical accompaniment.

“This year has really been about coming together again after a year and a half of not singing at all or singing in very small groups,” said Vocal Director Frank Vogt. “So, they are really excited to be able to sing together and then to be able to share that with an audience. There’s nothing like choral music around the holidays to get in the mood for them.”

Saturday night’s performance is at 7:30.

Tickets are still available and can be purchased at the Collins Center Box Office or online.

