A Gusty Wind & Falling Temperatures Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A few snow showers are possible this morning mainly across the northern half of the state and in the mountains. Otherwise, expect snow showers to wind down this morning followed by partly to mostly sunny skies. The main headline in our forecast today is the gusty northwest wind and falling temperatures expected. Low pressure will strengthen as it moves into the Maritimes today while high pressure builds in from the west. This will result in a strong northwest wind across Maine. That strong northwest wind will usher colder air into the region as the day progresses. So high temperatures will occur early this morning with readings in the 30s to near 40° then fall throughout the day and will be down to the upper teens to mid-20s by later this afternoon. The northwest wind could gust to 40-45 MPH at times which will make it feel even colder and could cause some scattered power outages too. We’ll see clear to partly cloudy skies tonight with diminishing wind. It’ll be cold tonight with lows dropping to the upper single numbers to low teens north and teens to near 20° elsewhere.

Saturday looks good but cold. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with highs only reaching the 20s to around 30° Saturday afternoon. A weak disturbance is forecast to move through Sunday looks good too with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures a couple degrees warmer. Highs will be in the mid-20s to low to mid-30s from north to south across the state. Our next system arrives Monday and will track well to our north and west, keeping us on the warmer side of the system with more rain expected. Precipitation may start as a brief wintry mix across northern areas Monday morning otherwise temperatures look plenty warm enough for mainly rain Monday into Monday night. Colder, drier and brighter weather returns for Tuesday. We’re keeping an eye on another storm for the Wednesday/Thursday timeframe. This storm looks colder with the potential for several inches of snowfall in spots. More details on this system as we get closer.

Today: A few morning snow showers possible then turning partly to mostly sunny, windy and colder. Highs in the 30s to around 40° early then falling to the upper teens to mid-20s by late afternoon. Northwest wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 40-45 MPH possible.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Diminishing wind. Lows between 9°-19°. West/northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Cold with highs between 23°-33°. Light and variable wind.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-20s to mid-30s.

Monday: Rain likely. Some early snow/mix possible across the north. Warmer with highs in the mid-40s to low 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and colder. Highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s.

