Fourth suspect arrested in Machias murder
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - A fourth man from Massachusetts has been arrested in connection to the murder of a 17-year-old boy in Machias.
State police tell us 41-year-old Jorge Pagan-Aanchez was arrested in Massachusetts this morning after he tried to run from his home.
Pagan-Sanchez is facing felony murder charges in connection to the November 4th drug-related shooting death of Brandin Guerrero of New York.
Massachusetts State Police, Taunton Police Department, and Maine State Police all collaborated on the arrest.
