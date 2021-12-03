Advertisement

Fourth suspect arrested in Machias murder

By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - A fourth man from Massachusetts has been arrested in connection to the murder of a 17-year-old boy in Machias.

State police tell us 41-year-old Jorge Pagan-Aanchez was arrested in Massachusetts this morning after he tried to run from his home.

Pagan-Sanchez is facing felony murder charges in connection to the November 4th drug-related shooting death of Brandin Guerrero of New York.

Massachusetts State Police, Taunton Police Department, and Maine State Police all collaborated on the arrest.

