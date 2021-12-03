Facing surging COVID-19 cases, Maine schools work to keep kids in classroom

LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - Maine educators are juggling to keep children in school as COVID-19 cases continue to surge across the state.

According to the Maine Department of Education, there have been 5,602 reported cases of the virus in schools over the past 30 days. The DOE’s dashboard shows 576 schools have reported cases, with 193 schools dealing with outbreaks.

The Lewiston School Department, which participates in pooled testing, reported 39 positive pools this week.

Superintendent Jake Langlais said it is the most positive pooled test results since the district implemented the program.

Langlais said over the next two days, school nurses will individually test 390 students to pinpoint how many positive COVID-19 cases they are dealing with.

“It’s a blessing, a bit, that you have this information that you have someone that may be asymptomatic or in your space that is a positive. The curse of that is you know that now,” Langlais said.

Langlais said students who test negative will be able to return to the classroom.

Pooled testing is an added layer of protection that 40% of Maine schools are actively participating in.

“In no other spaces do you have this information. If you go to a theater or a restaurant or grocery store, you don’t know that the people around you, whether they are carrying or potentially exposing others to COVID, because they’re not pool testing,” Langlais said.

The Gorham School Department does not participate in pooled testing, but Superintendent Heather Perry said the district might consider it as an option for unvaccinated students to limit disruptions and the need to quarantine.

Perry also suggested “test to stay” programs that other states, such as Massachusetts, offer.

“They would come in early, be tested on a daily basis for the length of that quarantine period, and if they test negative and continue to test negative, they would be able to stay in school,” Perry said.

Langlais said “test and stay” would be better suited for smaller school districts.

“That would be a really big lift for our staff. We would need a crew that’s all they do,” Langlais said.

Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Nirav Shah said pooled testing is how Maine accomplished “test to stay” for schools.

The Maine Department of Education reiterated that students who are vaccinated do not need to quarantine if they are asymptomatic.

With children 5 and older eligible for the Pfizer vaccine, Maine health and school officials continue to advise parents to get their kids vaccinated.

