A Cold Night On The Way With Even Colder Wind Chills

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure continues to strengthen as it moves into the Maritimes and with an area of high pressure to our west, winds will remain breezy for the first half of the night. Gusts through will still be out of the northwest close to 30 mph and will be diminishing overnight. There has been some cloud cover over northern Maine, this will clear out as the high moves in. This will result in one of our coldest nights so far this season. Lows will range from the single digits over the north to the upper teens along the coast. Keep in mind, with the breeze, it will feel much colder.

High pressure remains in place for Saturday. Expect lots of sunshine & lighter winds. Highs will still be cold as many locations will not even reach the freezing mark. Most of the day will remain dry, but there will be a quick disturbance moving through late Saturday into Sunday morning that will bring some scattered flurries.

Sunday looks to be the better day of the weekend just because temperatures will be slightly warmer. Highs will be around or just above freezing. Clouds will move in Sunday night ahead of our next system coming by Monday.

Another low pressure by Monday. The center of the low looks to stay to our north. This would mean warmer air gets drawn in and most of us will see rain. As of now, a mix of rain and snow will be possible in the early morning hours followed by rain as temperatures warm. It will be mild as highs on Monday will reach the 40s & 50s. Expect a breezy southerly wind on Monday, followed by breezy northwesterly winds on Tuesday.

The active pattern continues later next week. Another low will bring us more precipitation chances Wednesday into Thursday. As of now the low looks to stay to our south. This would mean that the state will be in the cold sector of the system and snow will be our primary form of precipitation. A FIRST ALERT Weather Day has been issued for Wednesday due to the potential of accumulating snow. Still some uncertainty and the exact track could change.

TONIGHT: Skies clearing. Cold night with lows ranging from the single digits to the upper teens. Winds out of the NW around 10-20 mph will diminish overnight. Expect it to FEEL colder with the wind.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies & cold. Highs staying below freezing with many spots remaining in the 20s. A few flurries possible Saturday afternoon into the evening. SW wind around 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies & cold. Highs slightly warmer than Saturday reaching the upper 20s to mid 30s.

MONDAY: Rain/snow mix in the morning followed by afternoon rain. Warm & breezy with highs in the 40s & 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the 30s. Expect a breezy northwest wind.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with the chance of snow arriving by the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Snow during the morning. Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 30s.

