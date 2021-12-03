Black Bears seek first home win of season Saturday against Drexel

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine is sitting at 2-5 and going for its first home win with Drexel coming to town on Saturday.

Maine holds a 2-5 record entering December (WABI)

The Black Bears have had their fair share of close games, some wins, some losses, in the early going.

Maeve Carroll said the final result isn’t only decided in crunch time.

“We need to do a better job coming out strong and punching first. It’s the same thing for in the beginning of the game and after halftime. I think right now we’ve had a hard time with that initial coming out. We take a step back, and we just put ourselves in that position,” said Carroll, graduate student forward.

Carroll and Anne Simon were known contributors coming back from last year’s team, but freshman Bailey Wilborn out of Wichita, Kan. has stepped up lately.

She scored double figures in back-to-back close games, a 59-57 win over Boston University and Maine’s 87-81 double-overtime loss to Army.

She said the coaching staff and older players have helped her get an early start on her college scoring.

“They always encourage me and help me learn. That’s the most important thing, helping the freshmen. Everyone is so new to the offense, defense, new just to everything,” said Wilborn, freshman guard.

Wilborn is averaging seven points per game off the bench so far this season.

The Black Bears’ date with Drexel will be the first meeting in Maine between the former conference rivals since 2001.

It’s a matinee 12 p.m. start for Maine and the Dragons on Saturday at Bangor’s Cross Insurance Center.

