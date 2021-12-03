Advertisement

Bangor Police Department offers suggestions to keep packages safe this holiday season

By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 9:50 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Police Department is offering tips to help unsuspecting people from having their packages stolen this holiday season.

Take a look at this video from the Bangor Police Department.

Officials say this occurred on Jefferson Street Wednesday.

The Bangor Police Department is offering a few suggestions to help prevent your packages from getting stolen.

Sergeant Wade Betters says scheduling deliveries to times when you are home.

Having them held at a local facility for pick-up is also an option.

They say adding a secured lock box, or having packages delivered to back or side doors could help with safe-keeping.

They add motion lights and security cameras can also help deter the thieves.

They’re asking anyone who recognizes the person in the video to notify Officer Robert Hallett at by calling 947-7484 extension 5751.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caduceus
Unvaccinated people fill Maine’s ICUs
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
More than 7,500 COVID booster shots administered in Maine Tuesday
Counterfeit $1 bill in Bucksport
Counterfeit bills found in Bucksport
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
856 new coronavirus cases, 3 additional deaths in Maine
Kayla Thistlewood
East Machias woman sentenced to federal prison on drug charges

Latest News

The Collins Center has a busy weekend planned.
UMaine Symphonic Band kicks off weekend of performances at Collins Center
You can purchase lights to honor loved ones.
Northern Light Health lights up meaningful holiday trees
193 Maine schools experiencing coronavirus outbreaks according to the Maine DOE
193 Maine schools experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks, according to Maine DOE
Local teacher teaming up with Three Rivers Kiwanis to put on secondhand Christmas toy drive...
Local teacher teaming up with Three Rivers Kiwanis put on secondhand toy drive