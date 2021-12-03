Bangor Police Department offers suggestions to keep packages safe this holiday season

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Police Department is offering tips to help unsuspecting people from having their packages stolen this holiday season.

Take a look at this video from the Bangor Police Department.

Officials say this occurred on Jefferson Street Wednesday.

The Bangor Police Department is offering a few suggestions to help prevent your packages from getting stolen.

Sergeant Wade Betters says scheduling deliveries to times when you are home.

Having them held at a local facility for pick-up is also an option.

They say adding a secured lock box, or having packages delivered to back or side doors could help with safe-keeping.

They add motion lights and security cameras can also help deter the thieves.

They’re asking anyone who recognizes the person in the video to notify Officer Robert Hallett at by calling 947-7484 extension 5751.

