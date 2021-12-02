Advertisement

St. Joseph Healthcare holds annual Lights of Remembrance ceremony

The holidays kicked off in a meaningful way at St. Joseph Healthcare in Bangor tonight.
The holidays kicked off in a meaningful way at St. Joseph Healthcare in Bangor tonight.
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The holidays kicked off in a meaningful way at St. Joseph Healthcare in Bangor Wednesday night.

The annual Lights of Remembrance ceremony was held in-person for the first time in two years.

The lighting provides an impactful way to honor loved ones who have passed and provide hope.

Dozens gathered outside, braving the cold to celebrate, sing and reflect together.

Even Santa and Mrs. Claus stopped by.

Many say it’s not Christmastime in Bangor without the Lights of Remembrance.

”In this community, people really watch for the lights - the dove and the star which are up on the building,” said President of St. Joseph Hospital Mary Prybylo. “I had a little girl tonight who was saying it’s not Christmas until she sees the dove. And certainly over the last two years, things have been so difficult. So I think having some bright lights, some magic - Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus are here - really makes a difference.”

You can help the mission by purchasing an ornament for yourself or a perpetual ornament to be displayed on St. Joe’s “Remembrance Tree.”

All gifts support the St. Joseph Healing Arts Program, which provides local art and performances for patients.

You can find out more at stjoeshealing.org.

