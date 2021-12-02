Rain Ending Tonight. Falling Temperatures Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Warm front continues to lift northeastwards across the region. In its wake, a few light rain showers have been present & temperatures have been climbing. Another round of moisture will be moving in from the west this evening. Temperatures should be warm enough that the majority of the moisture will fall as rain, the exception will be some of the higher elevations where light snow will be possible. Lows for many will hover on either side of freezing. Some wet roads could become slippery into Friday morning. Some fog will also be likely for areas with a snow pack as warm air runs over the cold snow.

As the low moves out Thursday night, the pressure gradient will tighten and winds will pick up on Friday. Gusts out of the northwest could exceed 30 mph on Friday & will help to draw in colder air. Highs tomorrow will occur just after midnight and will be in the mid to upper 30s. Temperatures will fall throughout the day in the wake of a cold front. Wind chill values Friday will range from the single digits to the 20s thanks to the combination on cold & wind. Skies will be brightening through the afternoon.

The weekend overall looks to stay dry & cold. Highs for many will struggle to reach the freezing mark. A few flurries look to be possible Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Watching another low pressure by Monday. This low looks to take a similar track as the one today. This would mean warmer air gets drawn in and most of us will see rain. As of now, a mix of rain and snow will be possible in the morning followed by rain in the afternoon. It will be mild as highs on Monday will reach the 40s & 50s.

The active pattern continues later next week. Another low will bring a chance of accumulating snow Wednesday into Thursday. More details to come on this system.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with areas of rain ending. Some light snow possible in the mountains. Lows will be near freezing and winds will shift out of the WNW around 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Increasing sunshine, cold & breezy. Highs will reach the low to mid 30s during the morning and will fall for the rest of the day. NW winds will gust over 30 mph and will make it FEEL colder.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies & cold. Highs staying below freezing with many spots remaining in the 20s. A few flurries overnight.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies & cold. Highs reaching the upper 20s & low 30s.

MONDAY: Rain/snow mix in the morning followed by afternoon rain. Highs in the 40s & 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with the chance of snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

