Periods of Rain Thru This Evening

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As low pressure moves to our north, it will pull a warm front northward through the state this afternoon, allowing warmer air to move into the region. Expect light snow and wintry mix falling north of Bangor to change to all rain as the afternoon progresses with periods of rain expected across the rest of the state. Temperatures will top off in the upper 30s to low 40s north and 40s to around 50° elsewhere, warmest along the coast. Rain will wind down by around midnight or shortly after that as the storm moves to our northeast. The rain will end as some snow showers for northern and northwestern areas later tonight. Low temperatures will drop to the 20s to low 30s by daybreak.

The storm is then forecast to strengthen as it moves into the Maritimes Friday while high pressure builds in from the west. This will result in a strong northwest wind across Maine on Friday. Morning clouds will give way to brightening skies as the day progresses. High temperatures will be in the upper 20s to mid and upper 30s early in the day Friday then fall to the upper teens to mid-20s by later in the day as colder air arrives. The northwest wind could gust to 30-35 MPH at times, making it feel even colder. A weak disturbance is forecast to move through on Saturday. This will provide us with a little cloudiness and possibly a few snow showers although it doesn’t have much moisture with it and so it looks like it will be more of a cloud producer than anything at this point. Plan on a mix of sun and clouds Saturday with temperatures only reaching the 20s to near 30° for highs. Sunday looks good with a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 30s to near 40°. Our next system should arrive Monday and looks like it will again track to our north, keeping us on the warmer side of the system with more rain expected.

Rest of Today: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain. Light snow and wintry mix north of Bangor will change to rain as the afternoon progresses. Highs between 39°-49°, warmest along the coast. South/southeast wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Rain ending. A few snow showers possible across the north. Lows between 23°-33°. Wind will become west 5-15 MPH.

Friday: A few morning snow showers possible then brightening skies, breezy and colder. Highs between 28°-38°, falling to the upper teens to mid-20s by late afternoon. Northwest wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30-35 MPH possible.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. A few snow showers possible. Cold with highs in the 20s to around 30°.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 30s to near 40°.

Monday: Early snow/mix changing to rain. Highs in the 40s to low 50s.

