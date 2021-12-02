Morning Snow/Mix Changing to Rain Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A quick moving storm system will push through the area today. The storm will actually track just to our north, allowing warmer air to move into the state which in turn will result in the bulk of the storm’s precipitation falling as rain, even across northern areas. Precipitation will develop early to mid-morning or so for most locales. It will likely start as some light snow or a wintry mix of snow, sleet and possibly some freezing rain for many areas especially north of Bangor while areas from Bangor south may see a brief wintry mix to start but should change to rain fairly quickly this morning. A south/southeasterly wind will usher warmer air into the region as the day progresses. This will cause any snow or mix this morning to change to rain from south to north later this morning through the afternoon as the warmer air moves in. Light accumulations of a coating up to 1″ are possible for areas north of Bangor before changing over to rain. Temperatures will top off in the upper 30s to low 40s north and 40s to around 50° elsewhere, warmest along the coast. Rain will wind down by around midnight or shortly after that as the storm moves to our northeast. The rain will end as some snow showers for northern and northwestern areas later tonight. Low temperatures will drop to the 20s to low 30s by daybreak.

The storm is then forecast to strengthen as it moves into the Maritimes Friday while high pressure builds in from the west. This will result in a strong northwest wind across Maine on Friday. Morning clouds will give way to brightening skies as the day progresses. High temperatures will be in the upper 20s to mid and upper 30s early in the day Friday then fall to the upper teens to mid-20s by later in the day as colder air arrives. The northwest wind could gust to 30-35 MPH at times, making it feel even colder. A weak disturbance is forecast to move through on Saturday. This will provide us with a little cloudiness and possibly a few snow showers although it doesn’t have much moisture with it and so it looks like it will be more of a cloud producer than anything at this point. Plan on a mix of sun and clouds Saturday with temperatures only reaching the 20s to near 30° for highs. Sunday looks good with a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 30s to near 40°. Our next system should arrive Monday and looks like it will again track to our north, keeping us on the warmer side of the system with more rain expected.

Today: Mostly cloudy. Rain developing during the morning from Bangor south, while snow and a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain develops north of Bangor. Any snow or mix will change to rain later morning through the afternoon from south to north across the state. Light accumulations of an inch or less possible before any changeover occurs. Highs between 39°-49°. Light wind will become south/southeast 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Rain ending. A few snow showers possible across the north. Lows between 23°-33°. Wind will become west 5-15 MPH.

Friday: A few morning snow showers possible then brightening skies, breezy and colder. Highs between 28°-38°, falling to the upper teens to mid-20s by late afternoon. Northwest wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30-35 MPH possible.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. A few snow showers possible. Cold with highs in the 20s to around 30°.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 30s to near 40°.

Monday: Early snow/mix changing to rain. Highs in the 40s to low 50s.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.