Man who put razor blades in pizza dough sentenced to prison

(Source: Saco Police Department)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A man accused of putting razor blades and screws in pizza dough at supermarkets in Maine and New Hampshire has been sentenced to four years and nine months in prison.

The hearing proceeded Thursday even though Nicholas Mitchell, 39, of Dover, New Hampshire, was recovering from COVID-19 contracted in jail.

During his sentencing, the judge said the nature of the crime spread fear in the community and Mitchell tearfully apologized.

He was ordered to pay $230,000 in restitution to Hannaford Supermarkets.

