Holden Police Dept. teaming up with Maine Mariners for teddy bear toss

Chief Chris Greeley says they will use the teddy bears as part of their 25 Days of Kindness.
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - The Holden Police Department is teaming up with the Maine Mariners for their teddy bear toss this weekend.

All teddy bears thrown onto the ice at this Saturday’s game against the Adirondack Thunder will be donated to Toys for Tots and the police department.

Chief Chris Greeley says they will use the teddy bears as part of their 25 Days of Kindness.

This will be the 5th year the department will spend most of the month helping folks with groceries, toys, and anything else they may need.

”Well, frankly it’s fun, and it’s a great chance to meet people that we might not otherwise meet. It’s also a great opportunity to interact with people in a very positive way. When you knock on their door with a box of food and give them a $100 bill, they’re glad to see you,” Greeley said.

Greeley says he has two tickets to give out to anyone who wants them by Friday at noon.

You can send him an email at cgreeley@holdenmaine.com and he will randomly select the winners.

You must to be able to pick them up from the Holden Police Department.

