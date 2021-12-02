Hermon Fire purchases potentially life-saving training prop

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - A long-awaited addition to the Hermon Fire Department has finally arrived. A new training prop is helping firefighters be better prepared to enter burning buildings.

“We’ve been getting pictures of this as it’s been built over the months, so it’s kind of like a baby. We’ve been waiting for it to arrive,” said Hermon Fire Chief Frank Roma.

After placing an order in June, the Hermon Fire Department finally received its custom made training prop this week.

“It’s a cutaway mockup of the construction types and features that you’ll find in residential homes that are either made with a construction type that’s called balloon frame, or platform frame,” Roma said. “Simply put, any building that’s on fire is a building that’s under destruction. The construction elements and parts of that building that are being exposed to fire are becoming weak and potentially, over time, they’ll fail and collapse. This allows us to have a better idea of what we’re working with.”

The props are produced by Pennsylvania firefighter Bud Henkels, who also happens to be a master carpenter.

When asked what his favorite part was, Roma couldn’t give just one answer.

“Everything from the knob and tube wiring, to the residential sprinkler system on the platform frame side, to the solar panel, he didn’t miss a beat,” Roma said.

Roma says it cost the department around $4,500 which came out of their training budget.

“It will hopefully be here to help other generations of firefighters long after we’re gone,” he said.

Roma says he’s not aware of any other local departments that have a model quit like it, and Hermon is fortunate to have the potentially life-saving resource.

“The need to have the knowledge that this type of training device provides is universal throughout the fire service. We certainly want to share that out with any of our neighboring departments, whether they can come here and use this as a part of a building construction course or class that they’re running, we’ll certainly be happy to work with them on that,” he said.

Hermon Fire is willing to give members of the public a closer look at the prop if anyone is interested, too.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.