Hartland man sentenced on fentanyl trafficking charges

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Hartland man was sentenced in federal court today for fentanyl trafficking.

The attorney general’s office says 41-year-old Nicholas Culver was sentenced to 14 years in prison for conspiring to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, and possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Culver pleaded guilty in December 2018.

Court records show between January and July of 2018, Culver would obtain fentanyl from an out-of-state source weekly, and bring it to a residence in central Maine to distribute.

They add the day Culver was arrested, he had a semi-automatic pistol, approximately 30 grams of fentanyl, and drug trafficking proceeds.

