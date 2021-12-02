Advertisement

Hartland man sentenced on fentanyl trafficking charges

(Source: Gray News)
(Source: Gray News)((Source: Gray News))
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 11:07 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Hartland man was sentenced in federal court today for fentanyl trafficking.

The attorney general’s office says 41-year-old Nicholas Culver was sentenced to 14 years in prison for conspiring to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, and possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Culver pleaded guilty in December 2018.

Court records show between January and July of 2018, Culver would obtain fentanyl from an out-of-state source weekly, and bring it to a residence in central Maine to distribute.

They add the day Culver was arrested, he had a semi-automatic pistol, approximately 30 grams of fentanyl, and drug trafficking proceeds.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Counterfeit $1 bill in Bucksport
Counterfeit bills found in Bucksport
Jason Seymour works at his embroidery machine
Levant couple creates sewing, embroidery business based on nursing careers
These are the latest numbers according to the Maine CDC.
1,173 new cases and 21 new deaths reported after holiday weekend
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
More than 7,500 COVID booster shots administered in Maine Tuesday
Married for 20 years, Jeremy and Monica Voss both ended up in the hosptial with COVID-19. He...
Husband survives COVID-19 but loses wife of 20 years

Latest News

The holidays kicked off in a meaningful way at St. Joseph Healthcare in Bangor tonight.
St. Joseph Healthcare holds annual Lights of Remembrance ceremony
CMP Corridor
Gov. Mills gives thoughts on CMP corridor project
Kayla Blake
Etna woman accused of making bomb threats to Pittsfield business indicted
Members of the Valley Grange delivered dictionaries to students Wednesday as part of its Words...
Valley Grange delivers dictionaries to Brownville Elementary School students