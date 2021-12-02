Gideon donates $3.5M from Senate campaign to Build HOPE project

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A program aimed at helping parents find a pathway our of poverty receiving a major boost from a former Senate candidate...

Sara Gideon is donating $3.5M to Maine Equal Justice’s Build HOPE Project.

Gideon lost against incumbent Senator Susan Collins last year and the money comes from what was raised to fund her campaign.

Build HOPE is a program that gives direct support to parents working towards a post secondary degree or a credential.

It helps with the unexpected things that comes along - like car trouble or a leaky roof - that are a part of life.

“You’re helping people navigate and meet basic needs,” said Executive Director Robyn Merrill. “So we can also assess, are there any other resources they’re eligible for that they’re not accessing, making sure that they’re that they are. Then if there are holes and gaps that continue to exist and unmet needs, that that still exists that could potentially derail the person’s success in their program and getting their degree. Then we could fill in those gaps.”

Up to 800 people can enroll in the program.

The application process is open now.

Those eligible will start receiving assistance next month.

Here is a link to more information.

