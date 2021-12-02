Advertisement

Gideon donates $3.5M from Senate campaign to Build HOPE project

A program aimed at helping parents find a pathway our of poverty receiving a major boost from a...
A program aimed at helping parents find a pathway our of poverty receiving a major boost from a former Senate candidate...(MGN)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A program aimed at helping parents find a pathway our of poverty receiving a major boost from a former Senate candidate...

Sara Gideon is donating $3.5M to Maine Equal Justice’s Build HOPE Project.

Gideon lost against incumbent Senator Susan Collins last year and the money comes from what was raised to fund her campaign.

Build HOPE is a program that gives direct support to parents working towards a post secondary degree or a credential.

It helps with the unexpected things that comes along - like car trouble or a leaky roof - that are a part of life.

“You’re helping people navigate and meet basic needs,” said Executive Director Robyn Merrill. “So we can also assess, are there any other resources they’re eligible for that they’re not accessing, making sure that they’re that they are. Then if there are holes and gaps that continue to exist and unmet needs, that that still exists that could potentially derail the person’s success in their program and getting their degree. Then we could fill in those gaps.”

Up to 800 people can enroll in the program.

The application process is open now.

Those eligible will start receiving assistance next month.

Here is a link to more information.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caduceus
Unvaccinated people fill Maine’s ICUs
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
More than 7,500 COVID booster shots administered in Maine Tuesday
Counterfeit $1 bill in Bucksport
Counterfeit bills found in Bucksport
Kayla Thistlewood
East Machias woman sentenced to federal prison on drug charges
Homeless encampment under I-395 overpass in Bangor.
Bangor clearing out homeless encampment under I-395 overpass

Latest News

324 people in Maine hospitals with COVID-19 Thursday isn’t a record high, but it isn’t far off.
Maine health officials sending help to spread thin hospitals
The Brewer Police Department is looking to add an experienced officer to their team.
Brewer PD offering $20K sign on bonus
FILE - People stand in front of the Quarterback Real Estate Arena for a vaccination on...
Germany locks unvaccinated out of public life; mandate looms
Man who put razor blades in pizza dough sentenced to prison