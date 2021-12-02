Brewer PD offering $20K sign on bonus

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - The Brewer Police Department is looking to add an experienced officer to their team.

They’re offering a $20,000 sign on bonus to incentivize applicants.

Public Safety Director Jason Moffitt says these are times he hasn’t encountered before, but it follows a trend across the state and the nation.

Moffitt says they need someone with five years experience who can start immediately.

“This day and age, there are some places where police officers don’t feel like they’re, they don’t feel like they’re supported,” Moffitt said. “That’s just the opposite here. From the citizens we talked to on the street, like I said, our people in city management, other departments and in our city council.”

You can learn more about applying on Brewer Public Safety’s Facebook page.

