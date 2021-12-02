Beth Wright Center to hold 2nd annual ‘Festival of Lights’

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center in Ellsworth is getting ready to kick off the 2021 holiday season with the 2nd Annual Festival of Lights.

This year’s festival will be held the first three weekends of December on Friday and Saturday nights from 4:30 to 7 pm, and also on New Year’s Eve. It’s free to the public by reservation, to allow the center to keep people spread out and socially distanced, and donations are accepted.

The Beth Wright Center says there are many more lights than last year, which nearly five-hundred people attended over seven days.

”This was done with caring and love, and it was a community event. It’s just a nice walk in the woods, you know, a small walk. The kids really enjoyed it, and adults did too.”

To reserve your time slot to check out the Festival of Lights, call the Beth Wright Center at 644-0339.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.