Bar Harbor’s ‘Village Holidays Celebration & Sale’ returns Friday

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Bar Harbor’s annual Midnight Madness Christmas Sale is rebranding this year. It’s now known as the “Bar Harbor Village Holidays Celebration and Sale.”

Even though the name is different, all the things that make the first Friday in December so much fun in Bar Harbor are still the same.

Of the millions of people who came from around the world to Bar Harbor this summer, most have gone home by now. But there’s one visitor who still needs to make the trip, and he’ll be here Friday from the North Pole, on his typical tight schedule according to Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Alf Anderson.

“Starting at 4:30 in the afternoon, we’re going to have some some hot chocolate, and fun games, cookies, arts and crafts right at the Village Green, and that leads right up to Santa Claus arriving at the Village Green. He’ll greet the children and get your photo taken with Santa Claus.”

“People are excited, you know?” added John Bench, Store Manager for Cool As A Moose on Main Street. “Santa comes to town. He’s gonna ride through town on the carriage this year, and then it’s the official lighting of the Christmas tree as well. So, it sort of kicks off the holiday season for people in Bar Harbor.”

At 6 o’clock, many of the downtown businesses will open their doors for folks to get some Christmas shopping done locally.

“Stores have Christmas music and some kinds of places have refreshments,” said Fiore Manager Rachel Caron. “And then everybody’s got an upbeat energy. It’s very social.”

This event used to be called Midnight Madness.

“We’re replacing the ‘Midnight Madness’ because they’ve been to Bar Harbor after 10pm this time of year, it’s really quiet,” Anderson said. “So 10 pm is the cut off now.”

Regardless of what it’s called, it’s still one of the best days of the holiday season in Bar Harbor.

“Everybody’s happy, that’s the nice thing,” Bench said. “It’s low key. It’s not a July or August day in Bar Harbor where everybody’s a little bit stressed out. It’s low key, everybody’s out at night. It’s a fun good event.

“Having it all in one, two, three hour block of time where you can see Santa Claus, you can grab some dinner, you can go do your Christmas shopping and call it a night,” said Anderson. “That’s the way we’ve done it here for more than a decade, and I think that’s what everybody’s looking forward to and it should be a lot of fun.”

For more information on Bar Harbor’s Village Holidays Celebration and Sale, go to visit visitbarharbor.com/villageholidays.

