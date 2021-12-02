Advertisement

Area crews respond to structure fire in Oakland Thursday

Officials say the fire started on the first floor where there are multiple businesses.
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OAKLAND, Maine (WABI) - A large section of Main Street in downtown Oakland was closed part of the day as crews battled a fire.

Several area fire departments responded to the three story building where people reported seeing smoke after 11 a.m. Thursday.

Officials say the fire started on the first floor where there are multiple businesses.

There were no injuries.

Officials say the apartments on the top two floors were evacuated safely and crews rescued two pets.

With the proximity of the buildings on that stretch of road, the Oakland Fire Chief says a large and quick response was crucial.

”Given that it’s right here on the Main Street and low manpower through the initial operations, we had departments from as far away as Augusta and Norridgewock. Being right on the main drag, having all the buildings together, it’s important that we get that quick fire knock down because you could easily lose a big section of your downtown,” said David Coughlin, Oakland Fire Chief.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is working to determine the cause of the fire.

