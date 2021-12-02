856 new coronavirus cases, 3 additional deaths in Maine
121,447 total COVID-19 cases in Maine to date, according to CDC
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Maine (WABI) - 856 new cases of coronavirus in our state according to the latest information from the Maine CDC.
Three more Mainers lost their lives with the virus- one resident each from Kennebec, Hancock and Washington counties.
9,961 new doses of coronavirus vaccine were given out Wednesday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.
Of those, 6,503 were boosters.
68.24% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated.
There are 103 new cases in Penobscot County.
37 in Kennebec, 30 in Waldo, 29 in Somerset, and 22 each in Washington and Knox counties.
The Maine CDC reports 334 people are in the hospital with the virus.
99 are in intensive care.
49 are on ventilators.
