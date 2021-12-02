856 new coronavirus cases, 3 additional deaths in Maine

Maine (WABI) - 856 new cases of coronavirus in our state according to the latest information from the Maine CDC.

Three more Mainers lost their lives with the virus- one resident each from Kennebec, Hancock and Washington counties.

Latest coronavirus cases and vaccination rates for Maine (WABI TV)

9,961 new doses of coronavirus vaccine were given out Wednesday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

Of those, 6,503 were boosters.

68.24% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated.

County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC (WABI TV)

There are 103 new cases in Penobscot County.

37 in Kennebec, 30 in Waldo, 29 in Somerset, and 22 each in Washington and Knox counties.

The Maine CDC reports 334 people are in the hospital with the virus.

99 are in intensive care.

49 are on ventilators.

