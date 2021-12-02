Advertisement

2nd US case of COVID omicron variant found in Minnesota

A second confirmed case of the omicron variant of COVID-19 in the U.S. has been discovered in...
A second confirmed case of the omicron variant of COVID-19 in the U.S. has been discovered in Minnesota, state health officials said Thursday.(CDC, CNN, file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A second confirmed case of the omicron variant of COVID-19 in the U.S. has been discovered in Minnesota, state health officials said Thursday.

A news release from the Minnesota Department of Health stated an adult male resident of Hennepin County developed mild symptoms Nov. 22 and sought COVID-19 testing on Nov. 24. He had been vaccinated, and his symptoms have resolved, they said.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
More than 7,500 COVID booster shots administered in Maine Tuesday
Counterfeit $1 bill in Bucksport
Counterfeit bills found in Bucksport
Caduceus
Unvaccinated people fill Maine’s ICUs
Kayla Thistlewood
East Machias woman sentenced to federal prison on drug charges
Homeless encampment under I-395 overpass in Bangor.
Bangor clearing out homeless encampment under I-395 overpass

Latest News

Surveillance video caught a smash-and-grab burglary in which an estimate $35,000 worth of...
Burglary on cam: Thieves take designer handbags worth thousands
Abimbola "Able" Osundairo walks through the lobby of the Leighton Criminal Courthouse courtroom...
Smollett defense questions credibility of star state witness
Dr. Anthony Fauci said Wednesday during a CNN global town hall the best defense is to get...
Fauci advises on holiday plans amid concerns of the omicron variant
FILE - People stand in front of the Quarterback Real Estate Arena for a vaccination on...
Unvaccinated Germans to be excluded from nonessential stores and venues amid COVID surge