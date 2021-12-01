Advertisement

Unvaccinated people fill Maine’s ICUs

Caduceus
Caduceus(Associated Press)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Another record has been set in the state of Maine when it comes to people in the hospital with the coronavirus.

As of Wednesday night, that number has reached 334.

Head of the Maine CDC Dr. Nirav Shah reports that total was 280 two weeks ago.

As of the last report, on Nov. 25, 66% of those patients were unvaccinated.

There are 99 people in intensive care Wednesday night.

That number jumped from 77 two weeks ago.

“When you take a look at their vaccination levels, it’s not 60% who are unvaccinated but rather up to 90%. Indeed, at some points over the past few weeks, the two largest ICUs in Maine in Portland and Bangor, at certain points over the last few weeks, reported that 100% of all of the patients who were either in the ICU or on a ventilator were unvaccinated,” said Shah.

Forty-nine Mainers are on a ventilator Wednesday night.

That number was 36 two weeks ago.

Shah says there 45 ICU beds across the state that are open.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Seymour works at his embroidery machine
Levant couple creates sewing, embroidery business based on nursing careers
Counterfeit $1 bill in Bucksport
Counterfeit bills found in Bucksport
These are the latest numbers according to the Maine CDC.
1,173 new cases and 21 new deaths reported after holiday weekend
Married for 20 years, Jeremy and Monica Voss both ended up in the hosptial with COVID-19. He...
Husband survives COVID-19 but loses wife of 20 years
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
More than 7,500 COVID booster shots administered in Maine Tuesday

Latest News

Seventy-four-year-old Dale Thistle appeared in a Bangor courtroom Wednesday requesting a...
Judge to decide whether former Newport lawyer can return Canada
The winners of Maine’s Kids COVID-19 Vaccination Video Contest and $50,000 come from Kennebunk...
Maine DHHS announces winner of kids COVID-19 video contest
Located inside the Holy Family Catholic Church in Old Town, you’ll find more than 2,000 pairs...
Proceeds from $10 shoe sale in Old Town to help neighbors in need
Orrington unveiled a brand new sign welcoming travelers to town.
Town of Orrington unveils new sign