Unvaccinated people fill Maine’s ICUs

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Another record has been set in the state of Maine when it comes to people in the hospital with the coronavirus.

As of Wednesday night, that number has reached 334.

Head of the Maine CDC Dr. Nirav Shah reports that total was 280 two weeks ago.

As of the last report, on Nov. 25, 66% of those patients were unvaccinated.

There are 99 people in intensive care Wednesday night.

That number jumped from 77 two weeks ago.

“When you take a look at their vaccination levels, it’s not 60% who are unvaccinated but rather up to 90%. Indeed, at some points over the past few weeks, the two largest ICUs in Maine in Portland and Bangor, at certain points over the last few weeks, reported that 100% of all of the patients who were either in the ICU or on a ventilator were unvaccinated,” said Shah.

Forty-nine Mainers are on a ventilator Wednesday night.

That number was 36 two weeks ago.

Shah says there 45 ICU beds across the state that are open.

