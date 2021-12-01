Advertisement

Town of Orrington unveils new sign

Orrington unveiled a brand new sign welcoming travelers to town.
Orrington unveiled a brand new sign welcoming travelers to town.
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Orrington unveiled a brand new sign welcoming travelers to town.

The sign has an artistic depiction of the local geography, from the Penobscot River, to the mountains, and the railroad that has fed so much of the town’s history.

Dozens around town, including the local fire department, came by to see the new sign.

”History was a big thing. They wanted to show the whole town. They wanted to show the entire town. Each part of the town has a different personality and a different aspect, and they wanted to encompass all of it and not just be known for the river or King’s Mountain,” said Chris Backman, Orrington Town Manager.

Former State Representative Dick Campbell originally had the idea to create the new sign.

