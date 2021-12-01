Rain/Snow Mix Thursday Morning Followed By Rain

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Still a few flurries across parts of northern Maine. The rest of the region is under mostly clear skies. That will change with an approaching low pressure system for Thursday. Clouds will move in this evening and lows will drop into the teens & 20s.

Thursday will be the warmest & wettest day of the extended forecast. Low pressure will slide to our north. Trends continue to keep the low far enough north that so that warmer air will remain in place and most areas will see rain. As the precipitation starts Thursday morning, temperatures will be cool enough away from the coastline that there will be the chance of a Wintry mix including snow, sleet, and freezing rain. This will mainly pertain to locations north & west of the Interstate. Locations in the mountains can expect snow to start. Steadier precipitation will occur during the afternoon. This will also corelate with warmer air moving in so expect any snow & mix to change over into all rain. Rain will clear out by late Thursday into very early Friday. Snowfall totals will stay less than an inch in the higher elevations & will easily be washed away by the rain. Some spots across Downeast Maine could see just over a quarter inch of rain. Highs on Thursday will range from the upper 30s the mountains to some low 50s along the coast.

As the low moves out Thursday night, the pressure gradient will tighten and winds will pick up on Friday. Gusts out of the northwest could exceed 30 mph on Friday & will help to draw in colder air. Concern Thursday night into Friday morning will be how cold the lows get. As of now it looks like most of our lows will be at or just above freezing, but still the risk of any wet roads freezing overnight will be a concern. Rest of Friday will have brightening skies with highs in the 30s.

The weekend overall looks to stay dry & cold. Highs for many will struggle to reach the freezing mark. A few flurries look to be possible Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Watching another low pressure by Monday. This low looks to bring the potential of a Wintry mix, but will be dependent on the track of the low. More details on this system to come.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with lows ranging from the upper teens to the upper 20s. Light & variable wind.

THURSDAY: Areas of rain & snow in the morning changing into all rain by the afternoon. Highs will range from the upper 30s in the mountains to close to 50° near the coast. Winds out of the south around 10-20 mph with a few gusts up to 25 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies, cold & breezy. Highs will reach the low to mid 30s with winds that will gust up to 35 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies & cold. Highs staying below freezing with many spots remaining in the 20s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies & cold. Highs reaching the upper 20s & low 30s.

MONDAY: Rain/snow mix possible. Highs in the 40s and low 50s.

