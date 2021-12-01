Proceeds from $10 shoe sale in Old Town to help neighbors in need

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - If you’re in need of a pair of women’s shoes, there’s a really good deal going on in Old Town, starting Thursday.

”You’re not going to be able to find a high quality pair of shoes like this anywhere else” said Rev. Kyle Doustou of The Parish of the Resurrection of the Lord.

Located inside the Holy Family Catholic Church in Old Town, you’ll find more than 2,000 pairs of brand name women’s shoes.

They’re all up for grabs at $10 per pair.

“It doesn’t matter whether it’s a sandal, shoe, or boot, but no returns,” said Barbara Falls of the Holy Family Thrift Shop. “Of course when women hear shoes, they come running I have people buying five, six, seven pairs at a time.”

Phoenix Footwear Group in Old Town made the generous donation.

All proceeds from their shoe sale will benefit their social outreach ministry based off Matthew 25 in the bible.

“The 25th chapter of Matthew’s gospel, in Verse 35, Jesus says that when you serve those who are hungry, thirsty, naked and in need, you are serving Him. So, this is how we respond in our community to these needs.”

Through that ministry they help clothe and feed hundreds of individuals each year with the the Holy Family Thrift Shop and the church’s food pantry.

“We do a community supper every third Friday of the month, said Susan Cust, chairperson of the Matthew 25 Commission. “We have anywhere from 70 to 100 people that usually attend.”

“We have our Christmas program, too. Nobody in the Old Town, Orono, Alton, Argyle, Greenbush, Milford, Bradley area should go without,” said Falls.

Organizers say this sale is perfect for your holiday shopping.

While the sale is expected to last until Saturday, it is first come first serve.

“It’s really a good deal and we hope a lot of people come and support us,” said Cust.

No returns or exchanges.

Cash, MasterCard and Visa are accepted.

Sale hours are as follows:

Thursday, December 2nd 9am-5pm

Friday, December 3rd 10am-6 pm

Saturday, December 4th 12pm-3pm

