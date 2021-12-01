Advertisement

Police: Around 20 FedEx packages dumped off road in Alabama

This photo shows the FedEx packages recovered from the roadside.
This photo shows the FedEx packages recovered from the roadside.(Source: Jemison Police Department/Facebook)
By WBRC staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 2:03 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jemison Police Department said they have recovered around 20 or more FedEx packages that appear to have been dumped just off the road alongside County Road 166.

Police say the packages include shipping addresses on County Roads 166, 48, 51, 164, 42, 29, 43, 936, and North Dakota Road.

This photo shows the FedEx packages on the roadside.
This photo shows the FedEx packages on the roadside.(Source: Jemison Police Department/Facebook)

Police are in the process of contacting officials with FedEx so they can investigate this situation and contact their customers.

This comes after hundreds of packages were found after being dumped in a ravine in Blount County, Alabama.

Copyright 2021 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Seymour works at his embroidery machine
Levant couple creates sewing, embroidery business based on nursing careers
Counterfeit $1 bill in Bucksport
Counterfeit bills found in Bucksport
These are the latest numbers according to the Maine CDC.
1,173 new cases and 21 new deaths reported after holiday weekend
Married for 20 years, Jeremy and Monica Voss both ended up in the hosptial with COVID-19. He...
Husband survives COVID-19 but loses wife of 20 years
Waterville doctor has license suspended after spreading COVID-19 misinformation

Latest News

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy listens as President Joe Biden...
Fauci: 1st US case of COVID-19 omicron variant identified
Actor Jussie Smollett, center, arrives with his mother Janet, left, and other family members at...
Police: Jussie Smollett ‘upset’ camera didn’t record attack
Vaccination
Vaccine mandate blocked for federal contractors in 3 states
Click here to view briefing
WATCH LIVE: Maine CDC COVID-19 briefing