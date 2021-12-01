Advertisement

Man from Fairfield indicted on numerous charges

Taylor Pelletier
Taylor Pelletier(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERSET COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - A man from Fairfield has been indicted by a Somerset County grand jury on numerous charges, including kidnapping, aggravated assault on a child, and domestic violence-related charges.

Twenty-eight-year-old Taylor Pelletier was arrested in August after police say he fled from the scene of a domestic assault on a four-wheeler.

Police had responded to Pelletier’s home where he lived with his wife and children.

The Morning Sentinel reported at the time Pelletier wound up at his mother’s home in Dover-Foxcroft.

He turned himself in the next day.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Seymour works at his embroidery machine
Levant couple creates sewing, embroidery business based on nursing careers
Counterfeit $1 bill in Bucksport
Counterfeit bills found in Bucksport
These are the latest numbers according to the Maine CDC.
1,173 new cases and 21 new deaths reported after holiday weekend
Married for 20 years, Jeremy and Monica Voss both ended up in the hosptial with COVID-19. He...
Husband survives COVID-19 but loses wife of 20 years
Waterville doctor has license suspended after spreading COVID-19 misinformation

Latest News

Dayshawn Middleton
Connecticut man charged in connection with shooting incident last year in Skowhegan
A commercial fishing boat is heavily damaged after it went up in flames Tuesday night in...
Fishing boat in Rockland damaged in fire
Kayla Thistlewood
East Machias woman sentenced to federal prison on drug charges
Menorah lighting in Bangor Tuesday night.
Bangor lighting ceremony commemorates third night of Hanukkah