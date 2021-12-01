Man from Fairfield indicted on numerous charges

SOMERSET COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - A man from Fairfield has been indicted by a Somerset County grand jury on numerous charges, including kidnapping, aggravated assault on a child, and domestic violence-related charges.

Twenty-eight-year-old Taylor Pelletier was arrested in August after police say he fled from the scene of a domestic assault on a four-wheeler.

Police had responded to Pelletier’s home where he lived with his wife and children.

The Morning Sentinel reported at the time Pelletier wound up at his mother’s home in Dover-Foxcroft.

He turned himself in the next day.

