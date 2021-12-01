Advertisement

Man convicted in killing retrial faces sentencing

Marcus Asante
Marcus Asante(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
AUBURN, Maine (AP) — A Massachusetts man who was convicted of a drug-related killing in a rare retrial of a murder case in Maine faces sentencing.

Marcus Asante, of Fitchburg, Massachusetts, was initially sentenced to 35 years stemming from the shooting death of Douglas Morin Jr. in Sherman.

His conviction was overturned in 2020.

The state supreme court ruled that a judge made a mistake in instructions to the jurors.

The murder conviction is the first to be set aside in Maine in more than 10 years.

Asante was later convicted a second time and faces sentencing on Wednesday.

