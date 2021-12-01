Advertisement

Maine DHHS announces winner of kids COVID-19 video contest

By Brian Sullivan
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The winners of Maine’s Kids COVID-19 Vaccination Video Contest and $50,000 come from Kennebunk High School.

DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew kicked off the contest last month asking kids ages 5 to 17 to submit 30-second videos that they believed would encourage other children, along with their parents, to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The second place winner of $25,000 came from Columbia.

Third place and $10,000 was out of Lincoln Middle School in Portland.

Schools can use the winnings to supplement school meals with healthy treats; purchase playground, classroom, gym, sports, or music equipment; enhance a special school activity; or support a school field trip for all students.

