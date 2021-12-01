Little boy’s wish to become a penguin handler granted in South Portland
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 10:22 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Jackson has been fighting Leukemia for years, but on Tuesday he got to be a penguin handler.
He said he loves them and relied on stuffed animals to get him through the years of treatment.
On Tuesday, he got a uniform and name tag to see and train penguins in person.
His parents said they were so thankful for the experience.
“We have a party at the Make-A-Wish of Connecticut location. We’ll go to the aquarium and do a polar express ride do it will be a week filled with fun adventures for him,” Beth Corbeau said.
“Make A Wish has been nothing but great for Jackson,” Matt Corbeau said.
Jackson will go to the aquarium on Wednesday.
