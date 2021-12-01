Advertisement

Keith Urban coming to Bangor next summer

Keith Urban coming to Bangor
Keith Urban coming to Bangor(Associated Press)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Some exciting news Wednesday for country music fans.

Keith Urban is coming to Bangor next summer.

The concert will be at the Maine Savings Amphitheater on Sat., July 23.

Waterfront Concerts says tickets will go on sale beginning Friday, Dec. 10.

We’re told prices will start around $30.

For more information, visit waterfrontconcerts.com.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Seymour works at his embroidery machine
Levant couple creates sewing, embroidery business based on nursing careers
Counterfeit $1 bill in Bucksport
Counterfeit bills found in Bucksport
These are the latest numbers according to the Maine CDC.
1,173 new cases and 21 new deaths reported after holiday weekend
Married for 20 years, Jeremy and Monica Voss both ended up in the hosptial with COVID-19. He...
Husband survives COVID-19 but loses wife of 20 years
Waterville doctor has license suspended after spreading COVID-19 misinformation

Latest News

Marcus Asante
Man convicted in killing retrial faces sentencing
Andrew Dresner served as Offensive Coordinator for the last 3 seasons.
Dresner named Maine Football interim head coach
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
More than 7,500 COVID booster shots administered in Maine Tuesday
5-year-old wish to be penguin handler granted
Little boy’s wish to become a penguin handler granted in South Portland