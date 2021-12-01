Keith Urban coming to Bangor next summer

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Some exciting news Wednesday for country music fans.

Keith Urban is coming to Bangor next summer.

The concert will be at the Maine Savings Amphitheater on Sat., July 23.

Waterfront Concerts says tickets will go on sale beginning Friday, Dec. 10.

We’re told prices will start around $30.

For more information, visit waterfrontconcerts.com.

