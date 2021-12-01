Advertisement

Judge to decide whether former Newport lawyer can return Canada

By Brittany McHatten
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A judge says he will decide by the end of the week whether a former Newport lawyer accused of stealing $250,000 from a client can go back to Canada to live with his wife.

Seventy-four-year-old Dale Thistle appeared in a Bangor courtroom Wednesday requesting a modification to his bail.

Under the current conditions, he’s not allowed to leave the state.

Prosecutors with the Attorney General’s Office say Thistle never turned over thousands of dollars owed to a victim’s family after a wrongful death settlement.

He was entitled to a third of the money but according to prosecutors, Thistle took all of it.

Back in September 2020, Thistle appeared in court requesting the same change in bail conditions.

“We were early in the COVID restrictions. There was a significant concern as to whether Mr. Thistle could get stuck in Canada, I believe. I think, at this point, it’s become clear that American citizens will be allowed to return to America,” said William Ashe, defense attorney.

“If he were to go to Canada, if he were to refuse to come back, which he did before, we would have to start an extradition process. That’s sometimes a two or three year process because of the number of appeals that are available,” said Suzanne Russell, assistant attorney general.

Thistle was found living in Canada back in 2019 when he failed to show up for his first court appearance.

His lawyer argues Thistle wasn’t properly summonsed but says he will show up for future court dates.

A trial date has not yet been set.

