Husson Forensic Science Students learn from local industry professional

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Husson University Forensic Science students got to hear from an esteemed industry professional tonight.

Dr. Fred Jordan was the chief medical examiner during the Oklahoma City bombing of 1995.

He touched on his experiences from the horrific event, and explained to students how those entering the field deal with the trauma of the very important job.

Dr. Jordan began his career in Maine before moving to Oklahoma.

He says that 26 years after the bombing, there’s still a lot that students can learn from the disaster response efforts.

“This was an experience of a major mass disaster and the technique that we used to deal with it, and the types of things that we learned that are still in use today,” said Forensic Pathologist Dr. Fred Jordan.

“A lot of my students were not around when this event happened, so it’s a way to have a connection to history, and speak to someone who was physically there,” said Adjunct Criminal Justice Professor Jay Pelletier. “You can read about it in a textbook, but to speak with someone who was physically there, it’s a different way to learn about it.”

You can learn more about Husson’s Forensic Science program at husson.edu.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.