Health Equity Alliance commemorates World AIDS Day in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - HIV/AIDS Awareness month kicks off each year with World AIDS Day on Dec. 1.

In Bangor, Health Equity Alliance organized a community gathering to commemorate the occasion.

The organization, also known as HEAL, hosted the event at the Bangor Arts Exchange Wednesday afternoon.

The theme of World AIDS Day 2021 is “Ending the HIV Epidemic: Equitable Access, Everyone’s Voice.”

Orion Tucker says they wanted to give folks a space to learn what services are available.

He said Wednesday’s event was also an opportunity to honor and acknowledge everyone who has been impacted by the HIV/AIDS epidemic.

“I think it’s really important to have at least one day to recognize all the work that’s being done and all the work that still needs to be done within the community. We’ve come a long way with the AIDS and HIV epidemic, but there is still a lot of work that can be done. And I think we need to highlight where we’re at and the great work that’s coming so we can continue to support those,” said Tucker.

There were tables set up with resources, including free at-home HIV tests.

Attendees could take advantage of a free hot chocolate bar, as well.

If you missed Wednesday’s event but would still like to connect with HEAL, visit https://www.mainehealthequity.org/

