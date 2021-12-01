Advertisement

Health Equity Alliance commemorates World AIDS Day in Bangor

HIV/AIDS Awareness month kicks off each year with World AIDS Day on Dec. 1.
HIV/AIDS Awareness month kicks off each year with World AIDS Day on Dec. 1.(WABI)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - HIV/AIDS Awareness month kicks off each year with World AIDS Day on Dec. 1.

In Bangor, Health Equity Alliance organized a community gathering to commemorate the occasion.

The organization, also known as HEAL, hosted the event at the Bangor Arts Exchange Wednesday afternoon.

The theme of World AIDS Day 2021 is “Ending the HIV Epidemic: Equitable Access, Everyone’s Voice.”

Orion Tucker says they wanted to give folks a space to learn what services are available.

He said Wednesday’s event was also an opportunity to honor and acknowledge everyone who has been impacted by the HIV/AIDS epidemic.

“I think it’s really important to have at least one day to recognize all the work that’s being done and all the work that still needs to be done within the community. We’ve come a long way with the AIDS and HIV epidemic, but there is still a lot of work that can be done. And I think we need to highlight where we’re at and the great work that’s coming so we can continue to support those,” said Tucker.

There were tables set up with resources, including free at-home HIV tests.

Attendees could take advantage of a free hot chocolate bar, as well.

If you missed Wednesday’s event but would still like to connect with HEAL, visit https://www.mainehealthequity.org/

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Seymour works at his embroidery machine
Levant couple creates sewing, embroidery business based on nursing careers
Counterfeit $1 bill in Bucksport
Counterfeit bills found in Bucksport
These are the latest numbers according to the Maine CDC.
1,173 new cases and 21 new deaths reported after holiday weekend
Married for 20 years, Jeremy and Monica Voss both ended up in the hosptial with COVID-19. He...
Husband survives COVID-19 but loses wife of 20 years
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
More than 7,500 COVID booster shots administered in Maine Tuesday

Latest News

CMP Corridor
Gov. Mills gives thoughts on CMP corridor project
Kayla Blake
Etna woman accused of making bomb threats to Pittsfield business indicted
Members of the Valley Grange delivered dictionaries to students Wednesday as part of its Words...
Valley Grange delivers dictionaries to Brownville Elementary School students
Ellsworth City Hall
Ellsworth event commemorates World AIDS Day