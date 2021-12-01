Advertisement

Governor Mills announces new funding to help fight climate change

Wednesday, Governor Mills highlighted the most significant work from the past 365 days.
Wednesday, Governor Mills highlighted the most significant work from the past 365 days.(Owen Kingsley)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - One year ago today Maine announced a new set of initiatives to fight climate change.

“Maine has moved to the front of the pack in tackling climate change. With a plan that is both aggressive and essential,” said Ivan Fernandez, a member of the Maine Climate Council.

Wednesday, Governor Mills highlighted the most significant work from the past 365 days at a news conference in Orono.

“We installed more than 28,000 new heat pumps in one year alone. And we’re well on our way to reaching our 100,000 heat pump goal by 2025,” said Governor Mills.

Maine is the most dependent state on home heating oil.

Heat pumps are a much greener option.

“In the last year we’ve installed 246 new electric vehicle charging stations,” said Governor Mills.

More than 6,000 new electric vehicles were sold in Maine over the past year.

There have also been huge installments in solar panels, having quadrupled Maine’s megawatt output since 2019.

Now the Governor is announcing nearly $5 million in grant money will be made available for towns and communities to enhance their local climate actions.

And $20 million will to go to strengthen storm and drinking water infrastructure damaged by flooding linked to climate change.

“There is no question that heavier rain events are testing the capacity of our aging culverts, and inadequate waste water treatment facilities,” said Jim Gardner, Maine Municipal President.

“We’re making unprecedented strides to embrace clean energy, to reduce carbon emissions, to strengthen our economy and help out local communities fight at every level the greatest danger of our time,” said Governor Mills.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Seymour works at his embroidery machine
Levant couple creates sewing, embroidery business based on nursing careers
Counterfeit $1 bill in Bucksport
Counterfeit bills found in Bucksport
These are the latest numbers according to the Maine CDC.
1,173 new cases and 21 new deaths reported after holiday weekend
Married for 20 years, Jeremy and Monica Voss both ended up in the hosptial with COVID-19. He...
Husband survives COVID-19 but loses wife of 20 years
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
More than 7,500 COVID booster shots administered in Maine Tuesday

Latest News

Seventy-four-year-old Dale Thistle appeared in a Bangor courtroom Wednesday requesting a...
Judge to decide whether former Newport lawyer can return Canada
The winners of Maine’s Kids COVID-19 Vaccination Video Contest and $50,000 come from Kennebunk...
Maine DHHS announces winner of kids COVID-19 video contest
Caduceus
Unvaccinated people fill Maine’s ICUs
Located inside the Holy Family Catholic Church in Old Town, you’ll find more than 2,000 pairs...
Proceeds from $10 shoe sale in Old Town to help neighbors in need
Orrington unveiled a brand new sign welcoming travelers to town.
Town of Orrington unveils new sign