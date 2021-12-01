Gov. Mills gives thoughts on CMP corridor project

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Wednesday is the one year anniversary of the climate action plan here in Maine, “Maine Won’t Wait.”

Gov. Janet Mills went to Orono to highlight the accomplishments the state has made towards combatting climate change.

Last month, voters turned down the New England Clean Energy Connect corridor project that would have brought hydropower from Canada through Maine and to Massachusetts.

While highlighting Maine’s clean energy goals, Mills was asked about her thoughts on the CMP corridor project now.

”I still support the corridor for the reasons I have stated many, many times. I do believe hydro power is clean energy. The matter is in the courts now. The policy has been well debated. I still support the corridor,” said Mills.

Mills asked NECEC last month to stop working on the project to respect the voters of Maine.

Company officials agreed to that, then DEP suspended a key permit for the corridor.

The case now heads to the Business and Consumer court on Dec. 15.

The court is considering the company’s request for a temporary injunction to keep the new state law from taking effect.

