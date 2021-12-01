Advertisement

Former Maine speaker who lost to Collins will donate $3.5M

(WAGM)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - A former speaker of the Maine House of Representatives and U.S. Senate candidate says she is donating $3.5 million in leftover campaign money to a civil legal aid nonprofit group in the state.

Sara Gideon, a Democrat, lost to Republican Sen. Susan Collins a year ago.

Gideon said Wednesday her donation to Maine Equal Justice will help the nonprofit create a new project that will create paths out of poverty for families.

The new effort will be called the Build Hope Project.

