Former Black Bear Swayman on early start with Boston Bruins

BOSTON, Mass. (WABI) - Former Maine Black Bear Jeremy Swayman has teamed up with Linus Ullmark to form this season’s goaltending tandem for the Boston Bruins.

(Steve Babineau | NHLI via Getty Images)

Swayman discussed what he’s taken from Orono to the professional ranks with the Bruins.

“Everything I needed to become a pro hockey player was available at Maine. We had a good mindset and tradition there that you earn everything that you receive. I think that’s what makes Black Bear hockey so unique,” said Swayman.

Swayman holds a 6-4-0 record with a 2.42 goals against average and .908 save percentage entering Thursday’s game against the Predators.

