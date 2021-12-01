Advertisement

Former Black Bear Swayman on early start with Boston Bruins

Swayman holds a 6-4-0 record with a 2.42 goals against average and .908 save percentage entering Thursday’s game against the Predators
By Ben Barr
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON, Mass. (WABI) - Former Maine Black Bear Jeremy Swayman has teamed up with Linus Ullmark to form this season’s goaltending tandem for the Boston Bruins.

Swayman holds a 6-4-0 record with a 2.42 goals against average and .908 save percentage...
Swayman holds a 6-4-0 record with a 2.42 goals against average and .908 save percentage entering Thursday's game against the Predators(Steve Babineau | NHLI via Getty Images)

Swayman discussed what he’s taken from Orono to the professional ranks with the Bruins.

“Everything I needed to become a pro hockey player was available at Maine. We had a good mindset and tradition there that you earn everything that you receive. I think that’s what makes Black Bear hockey so unique,” said Swayman.

Swayman holds a 6-4-0 record with a 2.42 goals against average and .908 save percentage entering Thursday’s game against the Predators.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Seymour works at his embroidery machine
Levant couple creates sewing, embroidery business based on nursing careers
Counterfeit $1 bill in Bucksport
Counterfeit bills found in Bucksport
These are the latest numbers according to the Maine CDC.
1,173 new cases and 21 new deaths reported after holiday weekend
Married for 20 years, Jeremy and Monica Voss both ended up in the hosptial with COVID-19. He...
Husband survives COVID-19 but loses wife of 20 years
Waterville doctor has license suspended after spreading COVID-19 misinformation

Latest News

Andrew Dresner served as Offensive Coordinator for the last 3 seasons.
Dresner named Maine Football interim head coach
The Black Bears said the Catamounts bring a style to the ice that’s similar to what they bring,...
Black Bears look to close out December conference schedule with wins over last place Vermont
Reports indicate he would serve as offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach and associate head...
REPORT - UMaine head football coach Nick Charlton to leave for UConn job
The University of Maine men’s hockey team played in Portland Saturday night against Hockey East...
UMaine men’s hockey drops home game at Cross Insurance Arena to UMass Lowell