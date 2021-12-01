Former Black Bear Swayman on early start with Boston Bruins
Swayman holds a 6-4-0 record with a 2.42 goals against average and .908 save percentage entering Thursday’s game against the Predators
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BOSTON, Mass. (WABI) - Former Maine Black Bear Jeremy Swayman has teamed up with Linus Ullmark to form this season’s goaltending tandem for the Boston Bruins.
Swayman discussed what he’s taken from Orono to the professional ranks with the Bruins.
“Everything I needed to become a pro hockey player was available at Maine. We had a good mindset and tradition there that you earn everything that you receive. I think that’s what makes Black Bear hockey so unique,” said Swayman.
Swayman holds a 6-4-0 record with a 2.42 goals against average and .908 save percentage entering Thursday’s game against the Predators.
Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.