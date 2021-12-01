Advertisement

Fishing boat in Rockland damaged in fire

A commercial fishing boat is heavily damaged after it went up in flames Tuesday night in Rockland.
A commercial fishing boat is heavily damaged after it went up in flames Tuesday night in Rockland.(Associated Press)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 3:11 PM EST
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A commercial fishing boat is heavily damaged after it went up in flames Tuesday night in Rockland.

The Village Soup reports officials responded to a parking lot of Journey’s End Marina around 9:30 p.m. to find the Dark Star on fire.

Officials say the fire was caused by resin, used by a person doing work on the boat, which became too hot and started on fire.

The scene was cleared around 11 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

