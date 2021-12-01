A Few Morning Snow Showers Possible Today, Seasonable Temps This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A warm front will move through this morning followed by a cold front later today. This will bring us a chance for some snow showers mainly this morning otherwise expect partly to mostly sunny skies for most spots today. As the warm front moves through, the wind will shift to the west/southwest and usher some warmer, more seasonable air into the region. Temperatures today will reach the 30s to low 40s from north to south across the state. Clouds will move into the region during the night tonight as our next storm system approaches. Overnight lows will drop to the 20s for most spots.

A quick moving storm system will push through the area Thursday. The storm will actually track to our north which will allow warmer air to remain in place Thursday which in turn means most areas will see rain from this system. As precipitation breaks out Thursday, mainly mid-late morning, it’s expected to be fairly light and showery in nature. It will likely start as a wintry mix of snow, sleet and possibly some freezing rain for areas north of Bangor while areas from Bangor south see just plain rain. Precipitation will become steadier during the afternoon and as temperatures warm, expect any snow or wintry mix to transition to all rain for much of the state for the afternoon and evening hours. Light accumulations of 1″ or less are possible for areas from Greenville to Millinocket north and west before changing the changeover to rain. Temperatures on Thursday will reach the mid-30s to around 40° across the north and 40s, possibly near 50° elsewhere. Precipitation will wind down Thursday night as the storm moves to our northeast. The rain will end as some snow showers for far northern and northwestern areas later Thursday night. The storm is then forecast to rapidly strengthen as it moves into the Maritimes Friday. This will result in a gusty northwest wind across Maine on Friday. The northwest wind will bring colder air back into the state for the end of the week and into the weekend. Friday will feature brightening skies, breezy and colder conditions with highs in the 30s. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Saturday with highs only in the 20s to near 30°.

Today: Morning snow showers possible then partly to mostly sunny. A bit warmer with highs between 34°-44°. Light wind will become west/southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Lows between 18°-28°. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Rain developing during the morning from Bangor south, a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain possible north of Bangor during the morning then changing to rain late morning through the afternoon. Light accumulations of an inch or less possible especially over far northern and northwestern areas. Highs between 38°-48°. Light wind will become south 5-10 MPH.

Friday: A few morning snow showers possible then brightening skies, breezy and colder. Highs near 30° north and 30s elsewhere.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Cold with highs in the 20s to around 30°.

Sunday: Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid-20s to low 30s.

