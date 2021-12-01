Advertisement

Etna woman accused of making bomb threats to Pittsfield business indicted

Kayla Blake
Kayla Blake(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WABI) - An Etna woman accused of making bomb threats to Puritan Medical Products in Pittsfield has been indicted.

Thirty-three-year-old Kayla Blake is formally charged with terrorizing.

Police say she called state police in September and said she was going to place a bomb at the Purtitan plant on North Main Street.

Two hours later, Blake called again saying she intended to place four pipe bombs near the plant.

Police say Blake later confessed there were no bombs and that she wanted to spend more time with her boyfriend who was working there.

About 400 people at both Puritan plants in Pittsfield and Guilford were evacuated.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Seymour works at his embroidery machine
Levant couple creates sewing, embroidery business based on nursing careers
Counterfeit $1 bill in Bucksport
Counterfeit bills found in Bucksport
These are the latest numbers according to the Maine CDC.
1,173 new cases and 21 new deaths reported after holiday weekend
Married for 20 years, Jeremy and Monica Voss both ended up in the hosptial with COVID-19. He...
Husband survives COVID-19 but loses wife of 20 years
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
More than 7,500 COVID booster shots administered in Maine Tuesday

Latest News

CMP Corridor
Gov. Mills gives thoughts on CMP corridor project
Members of the Valley Grange delivered dictionaries to students Wednesday as part of its Words...
Valley Grange delivers dictionaries to Brownville Elementary School students
HIV/AIDS Awareness month kicks off each year with World AIDS Day on Dec. 1.
Health Equity Alliance commemorates World AIDS Day in Bangor
Ellsworth City Hall
Ellsworth event commemorates World AIDS Day