Etna woman accused of making bomb threats to Pittsfield business indicted

(WABI) - An Etna woman accused of making bomb threats to Puritan Medical Products in Pittsfield has been indicted.

Thirty-three-year-old Kayla Blake is formally charged with terrorizing.

Police say she called state police in September and said she was going to place a bomb at the Purtitan plant on North Main Street.

Two hours later, Blake called again saying she intended to place four pipe bombs near the plant.

Police say Blake later confessed there were no bombs and that she wanted to spend more time with her boyfriend who was working there.

About 400 people at both Puritan plants in Pittsfield and Guilford were evacuated.

