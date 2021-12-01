Ellsworth event commemorates World AIDS Day

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - World AIDS Day is an international event observed on the first of December every year to raise awareness about HIV/AIDS.

Health Equity Alliance hosted a community event in Ellsworth where City Councilor Mark Blanchette read a proclamation to commemorate the day.

Health Equity Alliance says Wednesday is an opportunity to remind people that HIV/AIDS is still an epidemic around the globe.

”HIV and AIDS is still something as an epidemic that we are still dealing with, so this is an opportunity for us to continue education, promote HIV testing, safe sex, other safe-sex supplies and things like that, that can actually improve the help of the community,” said Jennifer Thompson, Health Equity Alliance interim executive director.

An in-person event was held in Bangor on Wednesday as well.

For more information about Health Equity Alliance, check out their website at mainehealthequity.org.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.