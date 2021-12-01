Advertisement

Ellsworth event commemorates World AIDS Day

Ellsworth City Hall
Ellsworth City Hall(WABI)
By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - World AIDS Day is an international event observed on the first of December every year to raise awareness about HIV/AIDS.

Health Equity Alliance hosted a community event in Ellsworth where City Councilor Mark Blanchette read a proclamation to commemorate the day.

Health Equity Alliance says Wednesday is an opportunity to remind people that HIV/AIDS is still an epidemic around the globe.

”HIV and AIDS is still something as an epidemic that we are still dealing with, so this is an opportunity for us to continue education, promote HIV testing, safe sex, other safe-sex supplies and things like that, that can actually improve the help of the community,” said Jennifer Thompson, Health Equity Alliance interim executive director.

An in-person event was held in Bangor on Wednesday as well.

For more information about Health Equity Alliance, check out their website at mainehealthequity.org.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Seymour works at his embroidery machine
Levant couple creates sewing, embroidery business based on nursing careers
Counterfeit $1 bill in Bucksport
Counterfeit bills found in Bucksport
These are the latest numbers according to the Maine CDC.
1,173 new cases and 21 new deaths reported after holiday weekend
Married for 20 years, Jeremy and Monica Voss both ended up in the hosptial with COVID-19. He...
Husband survives COVID-19 but loses wife of 20 years
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
More than 7,500 COVID booster shots administered in Maine Tuesday

Latest News

CMP Corridor
Gov. Mills gives thoughts on CMP corridor project
Kayla Blake
Etna woman accused of making bomb threats to Pittsfield business indicted
Members of the Valley Grange delivered dictionaries to students Wednesday as part of its Words...
Valley Grange delivers dictionaries to Brownville Elementary School students
HIV/AIDS Awareness month kicks off each year with World AIDS Day on Dec. 1.
Health Equity Alliance commemorates World AIDS Day in Bangor