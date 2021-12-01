Advertisement

East Machias woman sentenced to federal prison on drug charges

Kayla Thistlewood
Kayla Thistlewood(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An East Machias woman was sentenced to spend eight years in federal prison on drug charges after pleading guilty in April.

Twenty-eight-year-old Kayla Thistlewood appeared in court federal court in Bangor Tuesday.

She’s charged with possessing fentanyl and crack cocaine with intent to distribute.

According to court records, Thistlewood sold cocaine to a confidential informant in Washington County in July 2020.

She was arrested a month later by MDEA special agents.

The attorney general says in her vehicle were two young children along with fentanyl, crack cocaine, and about $7,800.

